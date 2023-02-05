Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $327.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.58. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $261.80 and a 52 week high of $402.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.