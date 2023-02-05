Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $15.42 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

