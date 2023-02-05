Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLGB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $24.20 on Friday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36.

