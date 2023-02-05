Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.3% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

