Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.