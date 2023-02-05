Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.7 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,679 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,399 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

