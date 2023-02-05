Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 789.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $136.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

