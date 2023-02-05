Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,207,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,240,000 after purchasing an additional 160,666 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 26.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 66.7% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

ABST opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. Absolute Software Co. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.10%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

