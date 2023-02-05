Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.20 billion-$58.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.07 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY23 guidance to 6.80 to $6.95 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.94. 11,210,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,637,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average of $98.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.41.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,963 shares of company stock worth $34,860,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $130,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

