MELD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. MELD has a total market cap of $31.82 million and $1.54 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MELD has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00424257 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,691.60 or 0.28937634 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00422761 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,572,226,867 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02138355 USD and is down -6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,629,333.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.