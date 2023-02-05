Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,492,000 after buying an additional 292,575 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after buying an additional 128,661 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,675,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

