McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $292.00 at Truist Financial

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $292.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $264.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.74. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

