McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $38,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 97,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $264.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

