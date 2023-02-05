Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 925 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.52. 14,786,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,363,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.42. The stock has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.34.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.