Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 5,456 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,613,000 after acquiring an additional 229,690 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.3% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 517,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,580,000 after acquiring an additional 218,864 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.66. 2,766,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,866. The company has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $230.35.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

