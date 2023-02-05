Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 450 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 55.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,936,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,289,720. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $525.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

