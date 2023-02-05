Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 200 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.77. 7,256,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,367,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.50. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $84.82 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

