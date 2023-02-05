Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after buying an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.62. 5,671,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,281,827. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

