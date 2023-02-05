Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LIT stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $70.38. The stock had a trading volume of 520,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $82.17.

Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

