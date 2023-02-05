Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Ryan Specialty makes up about 0.9% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 288,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,020,333.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,508,548.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 288,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.26 per share, with a total value of $11,020,333.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129,340 shares in the company, valued at $234,508,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 86,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,990,060.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RYAN traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 390,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 47.01%. Equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

