Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.9% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

V opened at $230.13 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

