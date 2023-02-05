Maker Price Reaches $702.85 (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Maker has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $702.85 or 0.03010940 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $687.13 million and approximately $28.22 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00427483 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.73 or 0.29157656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00417652 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.