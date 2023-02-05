MagnetGold (MTG) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001798 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $163.99 million and approximately $4,024.75 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

