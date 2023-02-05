Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.80-$4.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $54.70. 1,610,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,098. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.65%.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 269,907 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 298,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Stories

