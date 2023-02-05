LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issues Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE LYB traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $98.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,853. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

