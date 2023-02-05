LUXO Price Hits $0.0620 on Major Exchanges (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, LUXO has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $930.00 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.22 or 0.00424508 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.13 or 0.28954734 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00426605 BTC.

About LUXO

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

