Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,651 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 29.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.56% of Lowe’s Companies worth $650,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.12.

NYSE LOW traded down $5.59 on Friday, hitting $215.97. 3,047,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,987. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.23. The company has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

