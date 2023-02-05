Loom Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.48 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $59.59 million and approximately $24.48 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00425649 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.42 or 0.29032584 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00420142 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

