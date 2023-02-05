London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target Lowered to £102 at Royal Bank of Canada

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from £105 ($129.68) to £102 ($125.97) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,700 ($119.80) to GBX 9,940 ($122.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($113.62) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($123.50) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,408 ($116.19).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,644 ($94.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4,550.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,230 ($76.94) and a one year high of GBX 8,612 ($106.36). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,449.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,739.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

