Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Logitech International Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.