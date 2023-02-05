Liquity USD One Day Trading Volume Hits $792,569.38 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $225.89 million and $792,569.38 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 225,549,420 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

