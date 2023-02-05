LINK Trading Up 2.2% This Week (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $283.75 million and approximately $846,331.58 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be bought for approximately $42.13 or 0.00180151 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LINK has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LINK Profile

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

