Linear (LINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $74.77 Million

Linear (LINA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Linear has a market capitalization of $74.77 million and $1.64 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

