Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $5.69 billion and $13.91 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,632.45 or 0.07056493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,055,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,048,813.68934708 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,653.70002221 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $17,963,925.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

