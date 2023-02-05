Liberty Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.6% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 35,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14,882.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 162,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,872,000 after buying an additional 161,029 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

DHR stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.85. 1,676,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,326. The stock has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.