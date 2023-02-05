Liberty Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,199,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $67.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

