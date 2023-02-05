Liberty Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 1.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.