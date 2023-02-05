Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

Linde Stock Down 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

Shares of LIN traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $347.60.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

