Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 125,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,509. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35.

