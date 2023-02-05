Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $665,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,763,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,197. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $113.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.52.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

