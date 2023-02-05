Liberty Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $520.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,223. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $528.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.76. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

