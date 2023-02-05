Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,088,000 after buying an additional 61,290 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 69,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.