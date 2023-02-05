Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,431 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.82. 1,648,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,985. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 164.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

