Leggett & Platt (LEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Leggett & Platt Stock Performance
Leggett & Platt stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $41.94.
Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 316,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
About Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.