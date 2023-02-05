Legend of RPS Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Legend of RPS has a market cap of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Legend of RPS token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.22 or 0.00424508 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.13 or 0.28954734 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00426605 BTC.

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS’s genesis date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

