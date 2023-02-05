Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 7th

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, February 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 7th.

Lannett Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,398,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 88.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

