L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $230.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LHX. Cowen cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.46.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $210.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.