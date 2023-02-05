Komodo Market Cap Reaches $37.80 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $37.80 million and $982,714.70 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00199574 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00074164 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00046589 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

