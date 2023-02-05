KlayUniverse (KUT) One Day Volume Tops $1,348.91

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1,348.91 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00424825 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,707.75 or 0.28976334 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00420492 BTC.

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.03580693 USD and is up 32.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,566.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

