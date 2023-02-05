Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), reports. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Kimball International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kimball International Stock Performance

KBAL stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. 140,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,864. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball International

Kimball International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimball International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 80,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kimball International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kimball International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,307 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 54.0% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 375,060 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.