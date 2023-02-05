Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), reports. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Kimball International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Kimball International Stock Performance
KBAL stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. 140,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,864. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball International
Kimball International Company Profile
Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimball International (KBAL)
